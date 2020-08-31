Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.77% of Celanese worth $181,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 513.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 25.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

NYSE:CE opened at $103.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Celanese’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

