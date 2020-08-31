State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 290 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

