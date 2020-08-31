State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

