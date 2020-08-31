AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $823,732.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,925.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,691 shares of company stock worth $10,430,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

