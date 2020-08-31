Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 240,495 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,495 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 360.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $11.71 on Monday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

