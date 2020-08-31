Norinchukin Bank The Has $403,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

