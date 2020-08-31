Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $53.99 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

