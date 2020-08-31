Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.81.

AVGO stock opened at $344.82 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $344.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

