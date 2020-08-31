Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 62.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $1,536,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,456,877.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $253,129.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,215.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,272 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $130.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

