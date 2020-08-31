Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CDW by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,946,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 144.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,850,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $115.34 on Monday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

