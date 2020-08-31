Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Big Lots stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 907.6% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,494 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
