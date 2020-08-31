Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Big Lots stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 907.6% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,494 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

