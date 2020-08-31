Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

