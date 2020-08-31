State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,430 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $97.33 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

