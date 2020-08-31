Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Realty Income worth $172,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

