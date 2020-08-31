Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $181,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 18.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after buying an additional 138,898 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6021 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

