AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of AvalonBay Communities worth $170,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

NYSE:AVB opened at $159.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

