State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 46,210 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,210 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.30% of Mercury Systems worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

