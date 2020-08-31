State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450,219 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

