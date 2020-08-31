Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,736,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $166,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,691.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

