State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 31,950 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Docusign were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 6.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $215.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $229.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,820 shares of company stock worth $34,035,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.