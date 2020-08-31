Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.83.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $220.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.30. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

