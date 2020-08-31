Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,430,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after buying an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $484.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

