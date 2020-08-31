California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.38 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $425.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $447.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,846,293. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

