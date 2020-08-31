MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $484.37 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.67. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

