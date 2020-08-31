Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,682 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

