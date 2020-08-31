Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $149,378.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,485,365.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

