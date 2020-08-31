Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE WELL opened at $59.45 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

