Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,416 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $25.78 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

