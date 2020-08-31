Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,259,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

