Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $253.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

