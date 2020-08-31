Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $147.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

