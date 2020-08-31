Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after buying an additional 613,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,397,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $496,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

