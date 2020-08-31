Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.79 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,831,000 after buying an additional 620,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,446,000 after purchasing an additional 874,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,638 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

