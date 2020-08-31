Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,117 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $106.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

