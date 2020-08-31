Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,392.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $104.08 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.