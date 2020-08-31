Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.20 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

