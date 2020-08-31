Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 459,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at $291,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Medallia by 1,337.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 142.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,019 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 719.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $730,453.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $313,864.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,657,960 shares of company stock worth $50,570,057 over the last quarter.

Medallia stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

