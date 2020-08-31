Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $149.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

