Blair William & Co. IL Sells 468 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 153.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,038,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 163.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.