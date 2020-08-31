DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apple from $74.25 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.50 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

AAPL opened at $499.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2,134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $204.22 and a fifty-two week high of $515.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

