Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Declares $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by 39.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FOX to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.38. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

