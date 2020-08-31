Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 349,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $61.14 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

