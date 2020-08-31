Truist Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

