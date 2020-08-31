Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of OSH opened at $45.41 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

