Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,675 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Amcor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 294,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 228.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 84.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

