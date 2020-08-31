BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 79,843 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,843 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

