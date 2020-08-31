Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AFIB has been the subject of several other research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,591. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

