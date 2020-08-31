Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $284,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.52. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

