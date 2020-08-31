State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 10,730 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Ameren worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 311.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,991,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ameren by 1,484.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 726,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 680,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.77.

AEE opened at $78.66 on Monday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

