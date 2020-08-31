State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $35.90 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

